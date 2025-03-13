Hollywood adrenaline and Indian cinematic power have joined forces to present something explosive! Legendary action director J.J. Perry, known for crafting pulsating action in global blockbusters, has joined forces with Rocking Star Yash for the latter’s upcoming action thriller Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-ups. And if Perry’s latest social media post is any indication, fans are in for an absolute banger. In a picture uploaded by Perry himself, the celebrated stunt director is seen alongside Rocking Star Yash, beaming with pride over their collaboration.

Captioning the post, Perry wrote: “Was a pleasure working with my friend @thenameisyash on the film #Toxic! Had a great run in India, got to work with a lot of my dear friends from all over Europe :-) can’t wait for everybody to see this one. It’s a banger! So proud of what we did.” Yash, the powerhouse behind the KGF franchise, commented under Perry’s post, stirring more excitement for what’s shaping up to be a cinematic spectacle. He wrote, “My friend, working with you was straight up, raw power.”

Set to mark a significant milestone in Indian cinema, Toxic is the first large-scale Indian film to be conceptualized, written, and filmed in both English and Kannada. This bold creative choice ensures an authentic narrative for Indian audiences while maximizing accessibility for global viewers. The film is set to be dubbed in multiple Indian and international languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, paving the way for a truly cross-cultural film experience.

The internationally acclaimed filmmaker Geetu Mohandas is at the helm of this ambitious project. Renowned for her emotionally resonant storytelling, Mohandas has earned prestigious accolades like the National Award and the Global Filmmaking Award at the Sundance Film Festival.

With Toxic, she blends her signature artistic vision with high-octane action, promising viewers an unforgettable ride. Jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups is poised to redefine the action genre, merging Western precision with Indian intensity.

