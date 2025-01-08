Yash is preparing for his next Pan-India film after KGF: Chapter 2. The movie is titled Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. On Monday, Yash shared exciting news about the film. He revealed that a special surprise will be announced on his birthday, January 8.

Social media reports suggest the film might be released in December 2025. However, there is no official confirmation yet, and details about the film remain unknown. The gripping story focuses on Yash’s powerful performance. Fans are calling it one of the most awaited releases of 2025.

The filmmakers have kept everything secret, including the cast. Reports suggest Kiara Advani and Nayanthara may be part of the project. Fans are eagerly waiting to know more. Yash shared a poster on X with the caption, “Unleashing him…”.

Yash’s birthday is creating even more excitement for the film. The makers are not revealing much but are building anticipation. Proving the same again, the latest glimpse of the Yash starrer Toxic got released a few minutes back. As the superstar celebrates his birthday today, the team has released a special birthday peek to make it memorable for his fans. The glimpse takes us back to the retro era of vibrant club culture. It features bold and captivating visuals. There’s much more to uncover, and the full essence of the film will only be revealed in the trailer.

Geetu Mohandas directed Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. She has won many awards, including a National Award. Venkat K. Narayana and Yash are producing the film under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

Fans are thrilled to see what this movie will bring.

