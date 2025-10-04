Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s relationship has been one of the most talked-about rumored romances in the Indian entertainment industry. As per rumors, the pair has been dating since 2018. Although the duo never openly acknowledged or denied their relationship, fans sensed that something was brewing between them. Putting all the speculation to rest, Vijay’s team has now confirmed that the couple is officially engaged!

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s Surprise Engagement & Potential Wedding Plans

Rumors about Rashmika and Vijay’s reported engagement first went viral on social media on Friday, October 3, 2025. Nearly a day later, the Liger actor’s team confirmed the news to Hindustan Times. The details of the engagement are yet to be revealed, but Vijay’s team reportedly told the publication that they might tie the knot in February 2026. However, the actors have not personally shared anything about the special occasion at the time of writing.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s dating rumors have been circulating in the media and on the internet since they worked together on their first film, Geetha Govindam, in 2018. The following year, the pair went on to work in Dear Comrade, a film that was a massive hit in their careers. Soon after that, they started to appear together in various events, fueling speculation about their rumored relationship.

Fans even noticed that they spend their vacations together and celebrate festivities with each other’s families, all the while being low-key about their lives beyond the screens. Last year, they both talked about having a loving partner in their life but refrained from taking names. However, fans were convinced that there was always more to their bond than what meets the eye.

It’s a good day for Vijay and Rashmika fans as their dream has come true and their favorite couple is now engaged. If the reports prove to be true and they tie the knot in February 2026, the sensational wedding will undoubtedly break the internet.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika got engaged in a closed ceremony today at their residence in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/5zwOISS8S8 — LetsCinema (@letscinema) October 3, 2025

Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda’s Upcoming Movies

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for Thamma alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She also has Cocktail 2 in her pipeline, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda was most recently seen in the movie Kingdom, which also featured Satyadev and Bhagyasree Borse in lead roles.

While we wait for their beautiful engagement pictures, we congratulate the couple and wish them all the happiness in life!

