Ryan Gosling’s sizzling on-screen presence is mostly utilized by directors for heartwarming romantic comedies and riveting dramas. However, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller decided to take a different approach, casting the veteran actor as the male lead in Project Hail Mary, an upcoming science fiction thriller.

In the movie, Gosling plays Ryland Grace, a high school teacher and former molecular biologist tasked with saving the world from approaching doom. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures just released the final trailer of the movie, which shows how Dr. Grace’s relationship with his alien friend, Rocky, will accompany us through this thrilling adventure to preserve the future of the human race.

Project Hail Mary Final Trailer

Project Hail Mary’s action-packed final trailer promises a majestic cinematic experience this March. The brand-new trailer introduces Rocky, an endearing alien creature encountered in deep space, who is on a mission similar to Ryland Grace’s.

The sci-fi thriller will hit the theaters in the United States and across other countries on March 20, 2026. The film is part of the international theatrical distribution partnership between Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment, ensuring a major global rollout.

Project Hail Mary Plot

Based on Andy Weir’s 2021 novel, Project Hail Mary follows Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a lone astronaut who awakens aboard a mysterious spacecraft with no memory of his mission or his identity. As fragments of his past begin to resurface, he discovers the planet-saving task that brought him here: confronting a cosmic threat that could extinguish Earth’s Sun.

The new trailer also introduces Rocky, Grace’s unexpected companion, a central figure in the film who brings emotional depth and becomes key to the mission’s survival. Armed with ingenuity, scientific grit, and Rocky, Grace might not be as alone as he thinks. The film features a stellar supporting cast including Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub.

Written by Drew Goddard and produced by Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Aditya Sood, Rachel O’Connor, Andy Weir, and Ryan Gosling, Project Hail Mary promises a gripping blend of adrenaline, emotion, and interstellar spectacle. Distributed by Sony Pictures International and Amazon MGM Studios, Project Hail Mary releases in cinemas on 20th March, 2026, in IMAX and other premium large formats.

