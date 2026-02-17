Even though original horror films often struggle overseas, Sam Raimi’s latest release, Send Help, has maintained a steady presence internationally over the Valentine’s Day weekend. Released on January 30, the 20th Century Studios-backed film is now nearing the $100 million mark while playing in over 50 overseas territories.

Send Help Box Office Performance So Far

Made on a $40 million budget, Send Help has grossed $73.5 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo. Domestically, it has earned $49.3 million, while its international number stands at $24.2 million.

Send Help Box Office Summary

North America – $49.3 million

International – $24.2 million

Worldwide – $73.5 million

The film continued its overseas momentum in its third three-day weekend over Valentine’s Day, earning $3.8 million with just a 40% drop. In North America, it remains among the top 4 performing titles.

Despite this, Send Help still has some ground to cover to reach its break-even point of $94 million. Industry projections estimate that the film could finish its theatrical run between $90 million and $110 million worldwide.

Send Help’s Rotten Tomatoes Score

Send Help has been widely praised by both critics and audiences. Based on 234 reviews, the movie’s Tomatometer score is an impressive 93%, while the Popcornmeter score is 87% from more than 2,500 verified ratings.

Send Help: Cast, Plot & Storyline

The film follows an employee and her boss, who become stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash and attempt to survive as tension builds between them. The movie stars Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

