Zootopia 2 is nearing the $2 billion mark worldwide after a spectacular 12th weekend at the box office. The Disney animated sequel movie has been playing on the big screens for nearly three months. It has already become the highest-grossing Hollywood animated film ever and the second-highest-grossing animated movie worldwide, just behind Ne Zha 2.

Zootopia 2 Box Office Performance So Far

Made on a $150 million budget, Zootopia 2 earned $1.8 billion worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. North America accounts for only 23% of the total, at $420.6 million. Internationally, it has earned a staggering $1.4 billion.

Zootopia 2 Box Office Summary

North America – $420.6 million

International – $1.4 billion

Total – $1.8 billion

The film’s impressive overseas momentum continued over the Valentine’s Day weekend. In its 12th weekend, the buddy-cop comedy earned $11.7 million across 53 markets, marking a drop of just 8.6%.

With domestic demand renewed and school holidays in Latin America approaching, more kids are expected to turn out for the movie in the coming days. Besides, the movie is still performing stronger than expected in two crucial Asian markets: Japan and China.

Zootopia 2: Plot & Cast

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the animated buddy-cop comedy is set in the city of Zootopia, where anthropomorphic animals live in harmony. In the sequel, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) reunite as police partners to investigate a new threat that endangers Zootopia’s fragile peace.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

