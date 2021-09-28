Advertisement

The anticipation for the Game Of Thrones prequel show House Of The Dragon is at its all-time high. And it has to be. George R.R. Martin is the man behind it completely and Miguel Sapochnik taking up the chair for the showrunner. While we all know the show has been shaped upon a very high scale, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it the most extravagant visual spectacle ever on television.

For the unversed, House Of The Dragon is set before the events of the Game Of Thrones, reportedly 300 years ago. It delves into the history of the House Targaryen, and tells us the story of the iconic event in their story “The Dance Of The Dragons”. The franchise for the longest times has been know for its fire breathing animals and with their inclusion in the title itself, their screen presence will be the maximum this time around.

Advertisement

While Game Of Thrones had 3 of them with Daenerys Targaryen, now it is revealed that House Of The Dragon is all set to have more than 10 of them. George R.R. Martin now talks about the same. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Talking about House Of The Dragon at The Stuff Dreams Are Made Of podcast, George R.R. Martin said there will be around 17 Dragons in the show. All of them will have their different characteristics and even colours. He calls this story his favourite. “‘I’ve always thought this was a cool story, it’s one I like, so I’m looking forward to seeing it come alive on screen… And of course, I’m looking forward to the dragons! Obviously, I love the dragons,” Martin said as per CBR.

House Of The Dragon fame continued, “We had three of them in Game of Thrones but now we got like 17 of them. And hopefully, they’ll each have their own personalities, they’ll be instantly recognizable when you see them, the colors and all of that because the dragons do have personalities in the books, and it’ll be great to see that come alive. And the dragon riders. That’s all pretty cool.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Game Of Thrones Trivia #7: When Masie Williams Said Kit Harington Thought He’s Going To Kill The Night King & Jon Snow Actually Knew Nothing

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube