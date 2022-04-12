Photos and videos of Tobey Maguire vibing to Billie Eilish’s song at her concert are spreading through the internet like wildfire. Maguire has been making the news a lot these days, especially since his appearance as Spidey in Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Not only did fans love the actor reprising the role they also demanded a fourth Spidey movie with him.

Previously, the Moon Knight director, Grant Curtis, hinted at the possibility of the film happening. Grant shared that several story threads within Maguire‘s three solo movies did not get explored and could be in a fourth instalment. This increased the hopes of the fans for Spider-Man 4.

Amidst this, Tobey Maguire was spotted at one of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” concerts in LA and bopping along to her songs. The actor, along with his kids and ex-wife Jennifer Meyer, could be seen enjoying the performances as he had a wide smile on his face. Fans present in the audience filmed the actor having a gala time.

Check out a few videos of Tobey enjoying the concert here:

Tobey Maguire, well-known Billie Eilish fan

pic.twitter.com/KWSsGpSCqB — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) April 10, 2022

send me all of ur tobey maguire at billie eilish’ concert videos thank u pic.twitter.com/bd4ZXVzIdy — poorvs (@poorvsitions) April 11, 2022

The Great Gatsby actor kept his outfit simple. He wore a faded black crewneck sweater, black sweatpants, and black sneakers for the live performance. It didn’t take a lot of time for fans to flood Twitter with his videos and reaction to the actor at the concert. “The fact that Tobey Maguire likes Billie Eilish just solidifies why I love him so much,” one user said.

Read more tweets here:

i can’t believe that tobey maguire is actually a billie eilish stan — aleks🐇 | 78 (@mirrorsvoI6) April 11, 2022

IM FUCKING CRYING IM REALLY IN THE SAME ROOM AS BILLIE EILISH, TOBEY MAGUIRE, AND HAYLEY FROM PARAMORE — alannah (@afternostalgia) April 10, 2022

Tobey Maguire just vibing at a Billie Eilish concert is just wholesome #BillieEilish #BillieEilishConcert pic.twitter.com/BdyAhFmyjW — aliixvx (@C44Alic) April 11, 2022

not only did I see billie eilish in concert but I also saw tobey maguire which was crazy — 🦆 (@_crystalbadillo) April 10, 2022

While many enjoyed watching Maguire vibe to Billie’s concert, a few fans insisted on stopping videotaping the actor and letting him be.

Tobey maguire was at Billie eilish's concert in LA. People need to stop videoing him, leave the man alone, let him enjoy his private life without being recorded 😒. — Johnny (@Johnny__m21) April 11, 2022

How about everyone leaves Tobey Maguire alone at this Billie Eilish concert???? I think that’s a great idea — Erin Cho (@erinchostyles) April 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Tobey Maguire will be next seen in the upcoming movie Babylone, alongside Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt. As for Billie Eilish, she is wrapping up the U.S. leg of her “Happier Than Ever” tour and will be playing at Coachella before continuing the tour in the UK.

