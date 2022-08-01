Texts between Marilyn Manson and Johnny Depp go viral as new docs surface on the internet. Even though Depp’s defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, may have come to a close. But the buzz around the two seems to not die down. Their legal battle hasn’t ended with the defamation trial, as Heard had filed an appeal against the verdict that granted Depp $10.35 million and Amber $2 million.

Just after the Aquaman actress filed the appeal, Depp’s lawyers countered with their own. Amidst all of this, shocking new details have come forward after undisclosed court documents filed during the defamation trial have been unsealed. Some say that the actor’s fans paid $3000 to the court for that.

No matter how they have come to light, these documents allegedly uncovered several dirty deets of Johnny Depp including some crude texts between him and Marilyn Manson. For the unversed, Manson has been accused of s*xual abuse and grooming, including by his former fiancée Evan Rachel Wood. Even they went viral during the Amber Heard trial.

The docs, which have been verified by The Post, reveal texts from 2016, sent by Marilyn Manson and Johnny Depp about Manson’s wife Lindsay Usich. “I got an amber 2.0. Lindsay just pulled an amber on me…please delete,” it read. The Pirates of the Caribbean star responded, “I been reading A LOT of material on that and sociopathic behavior…it is f*cking real my brother!! My ex-c—t is goddamn TEXTBOOK!!!”

Besides these texts with Marilyn Manson, it is also said that JD allegedly tried to use revenge p*rn by submitting n*des of Amber Heard as evidence to the court. The reason behind it is said to be that Depp tried to prove that Amber was an “exotic dancer” before meeting the actor.

It is unbelievable that so much data has been released online. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s bombshell case must be one of the most talked about things this year.

