Erica Fernandes is one of the most loved and adored television stars. The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress enjoys a huge fanbase. With more than 4 million followers on Instagram, she is one of the most popular names in the industry.

She made her television debut in 2016 with Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. Notably, Erica as Sonakshi Bose was loved by all. The actress is not only known for her work but she is also a true blue fashionista. She is quite active on social media and keeps teasing her fans with her s*xy images. Without any doubt, Erica is a real-life seducer and she often takes the internet down with her sizzling pictures. Today, we bring to you her throwback picture when she channelized her inner hottie in a black swimsuit and took the internet by storm. Check out the pictures below.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Erica Fernandes has mastered the art of keeping it stylish and her sartorial picks never fail to make an impression. The actress once posted a set of photos posing in a classic black swimsuit. The actress looked true blue fashionista in a swimsuit that had broad straps and a plunging neckline. To complete the look, she went for dangler earrings, a bracelet, and rings. Her kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lips perfectly complimented the entire look. The actress styled her short hair in a wavy manner.

Well, Erica Fernandes is one of the most stylish divas around when it comes to pool and beachwear. If you are thinking of updating your poolside wardrobe, you should right away check out her Instagram feed. The actress knows how to drop some classy fashion cues in her amazing swimsuits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erica J Fernandes (@iam_ejf)

What do you think of Erica Fernandes’s jaw-dropping black swimsuit pictures? Isn’t she looking drop-dead gorgeous? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more such fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Rihanna Bared It All & Proudly Flashed Her Pierced N*pples Along With Underb**b Tattoo Giving Major Fashion Goals To Her Fans!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News