After rising to fame with her character Akshara in one of the longest-running shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina Khan made a name for herself in the industry. More than being a household name, she earned the tag of fashionista during her Bigg Boss stint. Every time she steps out she makes sure to make the heads turn with her fashion choices. Time and again the actress takes the runway by storm whenever she turns a showstopper.

Earlier the diva made headlines when she took social media by storm when she set the fashion bars high at her manager’s wedding. Right from her saree to her sizzling gown, she nailed the looks and how.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Hina Khan set social media buzzing once again when she posted a few photos from her New Year event where she posed with American cops. For her New Year event, Hina Khan opted for a black shimmery thigh-high slit strappy dress which shows off her pumped-up cle*vage. The actress looked party-ready as she paired her attire with bronze makeup while highlighting her eyes with glitter eye shadow and nude lips.

Letting her glam look do all the talking, she accessories her look with a few fancy finger rings, and drop statement earrings. Letting her wavy hair down, she rounded off her look with black stilettos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

Captioning the photo, Hina Khan wrote, “Enforcing some serious Swag on the New Year’s Eve, with the Men and Women of The Dallas Police Department..Thank you for looking after me. Absolute professionals and top of the class security. Appreciation and regards #newyear2023 #unitedstatesofamerica #dallastexas.

Doesn’t she look drop-dead gorgeous? Well, we think she surely does, don’t you?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting fashion pieces!

Must Read: Hina Khan Breaks Silence On Her Rumoured Breakup With Rocky Jaiswal Amid Cryptic Posts On Betrayal: “…What To Do, I Knew This Would Happen”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News