The golden time of the 90s and the early 2000s is an era everyone loved. From the newfound love for elaborate and lavish award shows to concerts to new reality shows and more, celebrities were making a very sharp and smart move to mingle with their fans more often than earlier. An old video of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan has resurfaced on the internet.

This video has the trio trying to entertain their fans in the best way possible. What is that way? Well, SRK, Amit Ji, and Bhai decided to sing a song live for a concert for their lovely audiences. What was the song? Saajan’s ‘Dekha Hai Pehli Baar.’

Now, we all know that the trio loves singing otherwise. While Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice to many songs, Salman Khan is just a note away from singing in his films. Even Shah Rukh Khan has attempted singing in his film Josh. So, it wasn’t a surprise when the three broke into a song on stage.

While the instant reactions of many fans were, “Arijit who?” they enjoyed vibing to The Boys’ energy to the fullest. Dressed in black, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan are seen singing like there’s no tomorrow. Netizens dropped hilarious reactions to this clip shared on an Instagram handle, relatewithfiza.

The Rumored Flings!

Of course, there were a lot of comments about the three actors and their rumored flings. A user commented, “3 dost – ek jisko pyar nhi mila (Salman Khan), ek jisko mil gya (SRK) ek jisne. Samjhuta kar liya (Amitabh Bachchan).” Another comment read, “Gaaney k peechey dard chuppa hai, Rekha – Aishwarya – Karan johar.” One more brutal comment read, “Bachchan after ruining Rekha, S.R.K. after ruining Priyanka, Salman after ruining Aishwarya, Vivek, and Deer.” A user took a dig and wrote, “Singing for Rekha, Aishwarya, Priyanka.” A troll read, “Films to aati rahegi, masti rukni nahi chahiye.”

The Singing Trio

People were sold on this singing trio who were enjoying it to the fullest. A user asked, “Amitabh ji kitne saal se buddhe hain?” Another comment read, “Sultan, Shehnshaah, Badshaah.” One more fan wrote, “Finest actors in one frame.” One more user pointed out, “Amitabh be like : ooooo, hooooo ,ohhhhhhh yeaaah.” A fan wrote, “I mean nowhere you can get Salman singing, SRK doing vocal toning, and amit ji adlibing the whole shit. I’m in.” A funny comment read, “The more u watch, the funnier it gets.” One more funny comment read, “Me and my boys one day before exams.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s BGM

Towards the end of the video, Shah Rukh Khan‘s fun was evident. A user commented, “SRK’s “tuntu na tun tun tu na tun” part was epic.” One more comment echoed the same thought, “SRK tun tuna tun tun tuna tun >>>>>>>>>>>>> whole song.” A comment read, “S.R.K. neck movement in last.” A comment read, “This one performance>>Bts whole career.”

Check out this entertaining video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by fiza (@relatewithfiza)

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Heeramandi Teaser, Cast, Release Date & More – Everything To Know About Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix Series!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News