WWE Bella Twins Nikki Bella And Brie Bella Flaunt Their Baby Bumps

Former WWE diva and John Cena’s ex-girlfriend Nikki Bella shared a picture with her twin sister Brie Bella, where the Bella twins are flaunting their baby bumps. Nikki is 26 weeks pregnant, while Brie is 27 weeks.

This year in January, Nikki Bella announced the news of her being pregnant with Artem Chigvinstev. Soon her sister Brie Bella joins the celebration as she too announced that she will be becoming a mother for the second time. In the recent selfie which Nikki posted, the sisters are having the pregnancy glow on their faces. While Nikki was all dressed up and ready with makeup, Brie kept it natural in a simple white dress.

Nikki Bella took to Instagram and while sharing the picture she wrote: Both of our babies grew so much last night! Can’t believe @thebriebella is 27 weeks and I am almost 26 weeks!’ Nikki captioned. The fans filled the comment section with heart emojis and wished good luck to both the sisters for their pregnancy.

Despite being pregnant, the Bella twins, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella have continued to keep up with their workout and diet. The two keep sharing fitness videos on Instagram while sending out the message of no compromise with health whatever may be the case.

Both the sisters will be welcoming their children in late July to early August.

