We hope you’re enjoying the daily trivia, we are getting for you on the BEST show ever, FRIENDS. It isn’t just a show but an emotion for all the fans out there. The series starred Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller.

On today’s episode of FRIENDS trivia, we are going to be telling you the most-watched episode of the show. It’s ‘Episode- 12’ of Season 2 titled, ‘The One After The Super Bowl’. It garnered 52.9 million views when aired. This episode was aired after the Super Bowl and did amazingly well.

In this particular episode of FRIENDS, while watching the TV, Ross realizes that the monkey in the ad looks like his pet monkey, Marcel which he donated to the zoo. When he reaches the zoo to meet Marcel, he was informed that his pet monkey died because of the illness and which he later discovers that he was stolen from the zoo.

Meanwhile, Joey gets his first fan-letter from a girl named Erika. Joey later finds out that, she is obsessed with Dr. Drake and is a lunatic. One can certainly never get tired of listening to FRIENDS’ stories or watching it for that matter.

For more FRIENDS trivia, stay tuned to Koimoi.

