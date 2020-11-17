Every true Grey’s Anatomy fan across the globe knows about the feud between Isaiah Washington and Katherine Heigl that happened in 2007. Turns out we might soon get into the second round of this feud as Isaiah has now called Katherine in some fresh tweets. While there is no confirmation on what the actor is referring to, the statements are strong. Read on to know what Washington gas to say.

Advertisement

If you are unaware, the feud between Isaiah and Katherine dates back to 2007. Back then Heigl had called out Washington for using an alleged homophobic statement against their Grey’s Anatomy co-star T.R. Knight.

In his fresh tweets, Isaiah Washington does not name Katherine Heigl but shared her picture. He wrote, “This woman once proclaimed that I should ‘never’ be allowed to speak publicly again. The world agreed with her proclamation back then and protested for my job and my head in 65 languages. I wish I was on Twitter in 2007, because I will NEVER stop exercising my free speech.”

This woman once proclaimed that I should ‘never’ be allowed to speak publicly again. The world agreed with her proclamation back then and protested for my job and my head in 65 languages. I wish I was on Twitter in 2007, because I will NEVER stop exercising my free speech. pic.twitter.com/fQ6L1zfQRR — The Tweet Sniper💥 (@IWashington) November 16, 2020 Advertisement

He added in the comment section, “I’ve learned that all money ain’t good money and no amount of money can replace your dignity and integrity. Some call it living by your principles.”

Meanwhile, Isaiah Washington has tweets this on Monda, and Katherine Heigl is yet to reply. But if the reports in E! News are to go by, she still stands strong by her claims. A source tells the portal that the actor is proud to have spoken up in support of T.R. Knight.

The source said, “Katherine Heigl stood up for her close friend twice when Isaiah publicly outed him and called him a f—-t. That’s hate talk, not free speech. She is proud that she stood up for him. Katherine is and always will be an advocate and ally to the LGBTQ community.”

However, Isaiah Washington has denied the accusations that Katherine Heigl made and even went on to say that he would never say any such thing. Stick to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Masashi Kishimoto To Write Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Netizens Have Mixed Response

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube