Hugh Jackman might have taken off his claws that the world loved to see him wearing, but he will have to answer questions regarding Wolverine for the rest of his life. The actor in the past few days has been talking a lot about the superhero he played for two decades before saying him a final goodbye. And today the actor now talks about the moment from the journey of Logan he would want to relive.

Hugh Jackman was 32 when he first became Wolverine, and the world was up to witness a new superhero emerge to their screens out of the comics. Soon he was a legend and one that audience forever wanted to play the part.

But with Logan, he bid it a goodbye and ever since then everyone’s waiting for a miracle that makes him agree to comeback to the franchise. The actor now reminisces which moments he wants to relive.

While promoting his latest movie Reminiscence, with CBR, the actor spoke about Wolverine. When asked about the moment he wants to relive, he said, “Yeah, I’ll tell you one of the moments I’d like to relive around Logan. It was the first time I saw X-Men in a cinema with audiences. And I did it because Tom Rothman, who was one of the execs at the time at Fox, said if you want to understand this movie, you have to go and see it with an audience in Times Square at 10 pm on a Friday night. And I was like, ‘Alright’. So I just walked in, sat up in the back, I watched the movie, and it was like, ‘Woah’.”

Hugh Jackman added, “We don’t watch movies like that in Australia. There’s no yelling and screaming and cheering, no ‘Yo Wolverine!’ and booing. That was awesome. I would love to go and relive that moment because I was super nervous, it was my first movie and I didn’t know what to expect. I’d love to go back and just really enjoy that.”

