There is no way The Batman starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves will stop making headlines till it hits the theatres and for a few months, even after that. The movie that is touted to be a dark take at the younger days of the Gotham Saviour, might turn out to be the second big breakthrough role for Pattinson, who is making his DCEU debut. But the current attention is on his paycheck.

If you have been following news around the ambitious DCEU flick, you must know that Robert Pattinson’s salary for The Batman was revealed recently and it left us all in shock. A report said that the actor is taking home $3 Million for playing the Cape Crusade in Matt Reeves directorial. This update made waves on the Internet and fans were quick to address how this is way lesser than they expected. The same article listed Chris Hemsworth’s salary for Thor as $20 Million. So you see the gap.

But now, if the latest reports are to go by, seems like Robert Pattinson has taken all the buzz around his The Batman salary to his heart. The actor is asking for a hike and below is all you need to know about the same.

As per We Got This Covered, Robert Pattinson who is earning $3 Million for The Batman is wanting more if he participates in any of the sequel. The report says he is seeking a substantial hike if there is any sequel with him. Meanwhile, there is no confirmation about the same. But considering if the film turns out to be successful it is bound to happned.

Robert Downey Jr’s paycheck escalated from $500,000 to $10 Million in no time after Iron Man made waves at the box office. The future for Robert Pattinson’s bank account depends on how The Batman fares across. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information!

