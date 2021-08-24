Advertisement

This summer belongs to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who reunited after years. The couple met on the set of ‘Gigli’ in 2002 while Lopez was married to her second husband. Just a few months after, J.Lo got divorced and got together with Ben. This was the start of their love story, which has now panned out over several years.

Ben and Jen were briefly engaged when they first got together. Even though their engagement lasted for a short time, they eventually called it quits. However, that wasn’t the end for them. There are rumours afloat that Ben is going to propose to Jennifer again.

Ben Affleck was spotted browsing through engagement rings in Los Angeles. He was pictured at Tiffany’s in Century City, California, alongside his mother Sam and son Samuel. It wasn’t clear if he was looking for rings for Jennifer Lopez. But their summer full of romance can be an indication for people to guess it is for her.

When Ben Affleck first popped the question to Jennifer Lopez years ago, he used a 6.1-carat pink diamond by Harry Winston that reportedly cost $2.5 million. However, the duo had to postpone their wedding because of “excessive media attention”. They even said in a statement, “When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized that something was awry.”

After postponing their wedding, Bennifer ended their relationship. “Jennifer Lopez has ended her engagement to Ben Affleck. At this difficult time, we ask that you respect her privacy,” a source told PEOPLE at that time.

Since the time they have gotten back together, the couple has been inseparable. The ‘Good Will Hunting’ actor has gifted Jennifer Lopez jewellery several times. He even got a piece customized for the ‘On the Floor’ singer’s birthday. If Ben Affleck is actually shopping for a wedding ring, then we can expect it to be absolutely glamorous.

