American pop-rock band Jonas Brothers is back on the road with its ‘Remember This’ tour which kickstarted this week.

The eleventh headlining tour is expected to run through October 27 with a closing show at the Hollywood Bowl.

Jonas Brothers have been updating their fans with pictures from the tour on their Instagram page.

Jonas Brothers wrote, “As you can imagine, we are SO pumped to be back on the road for the #RememberThisTour and playing shows for you all again feels incredible! It’s really important that we all work to keep each other safe, so we have a tour update for you.

The #RememberThisTour will now be requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of your event OR proof of vaccination to attend all shows on the tour beginning with our August 27, 2021 show.”

Formed in 2005, the three-brother band comprising Nick, Kevin and Joe gained popularity from their appearances on the Disney.

The band has albums like ‘It’s About Time’, ‘Jonas Brothers’, ‘A Little Bit Longer’, ‘Lines, Vines and Trying Times’ and ‘Happiness Begins’ to its credit.

Golden Globe nominee Nick Jonas got married to mega star Priyanka Chopra on December 1, 2018.

