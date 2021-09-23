Advertisement

The third film of ‘Fantastic Beasts’ series has got a new title ‘The Secrets of Dumbledore’. Warner Bros. on Wednesday announced the release date of the film but it seems fans of Johnny Depp are not too impressed by the announcement. Scroll down to know more.

It is well known that Depp played the role of Gellert Grindelwald, the main antagonist of the prequel series Fantastic Beasts. However, he lost the role after he lost the libel case against UK newspaper The Sun, which had called him a ‘wife-beater’. Warner Bro. removed the actor and was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen in the last three movies.

Following Warner Bros’ announcement of the third instalment of the series, netizens on twitter called for the boycott of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore as Johnny Depp was unceremoniously removed from the film. Take a look at some of the tweets below:

Fantastic Beast without Johnny Depp??? Nah. — Hello, Peter. (@alizakyraa) September 23, 2021

Warner Brothers was once a respectful company Fantastic Beast without Johnny Depp

Flash without Henry Cavill and erasing Ben Affleck

and continue to ignore @ray8fisher

Aquaman having Amber Heard@Discovery needs to clean the mess pic.twitter.com/8doV7g8HCQ — Faheem Qureshi (@f07867860) September 22, 2021

The new Fantastic Beast movie is going to be released 3 months early. And get this….it will be released in April 2022, the same month Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial will be held. At least I am almost positive that is when the trial is. https://t.co/4xxG4FcyCZ — I Stand By Johnny Depp (@depp_of) September 22, 2021

can you bring johnny depp back please considering he actually did nothing wrong?? he's a fantastic beast?? https://t.co/GRiIwpVlPO — Puggapillar (@puggapillar) September 22, 2021

Who else is gunna boycott fantastic beast 3 for firing Johnny Depp but still letting his abuser have a job I believe in equality she hit him he hit her the consequences should match. #JusticeForJohnny #FireAmber #equality — Grognak The Destroyer (@GrognakSmash) September 22, 2021

Apparently, the new Fantastic Beast movie is announced and I don't know how to feel about it. On one hand, I really want to return to the land of magic. But on the other, I hate what WB did to Johnny Depp. — 🐾 𝓕𝓮𝓷 🐾 (@TsukiHeKaiwa) September 22, 2021

I'm legitimately saddened by this. I love that world. But until today's announcement I'd nearly forgotten fantastic beast even existed. And don't get me started on the injustice done to Johnny Depp. — Daniel Peoples (@DanCPeeps) September 22, 2021

bitch that Johnny Depp Fantastic Beast shit really got me aggravated but I fw Mads as a replacement. They have a similar chaotic energy. — vv. (@jceemx) September 23, 2021

As much as I’m excited about the fantastic beast movie I’m still really disappointed they fire Johnny depp after knowing he was a victim of domestic abuse and yet kept his abuser employed. Yeah fuck that. — moonchild💫 she/her🇬🇹 (@velvet_kissxs) September 22, 2021

Low key kinda sad that I won’t watch anymore fantastic beast that come out. Since Warner brothers did Johnny Depp dirty and still work with Amber Heard, I think it’s only right to skip this one. pic.twitter.com/CmDHWjkGTU — ツ (@kyLauvly) September 22, 2021

Warner Bros’ ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set to release April 15, 2022, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. For the unversed, the series, which is a five-movie series, is a part of the Wizarding World that celebrated author JK Rowling created. The fictional universe also includes Harry Potter films, books, and other media.

The series follows Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander, a magizoologist, and a young Albus Dumbledore, as they take on the latter’s former friend and now foe Gellert Grindelwald, the Dark Lord before Voldemort’s rise.

