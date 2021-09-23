Fantastic Beasts 3 Release Date Announced With A New Title But Fans Of Johnny Depp Calls For 'Boycott'
The third film of ‘Fantastic Beasts’ series has got a new title ‘The Secrets of Dumbledore’. Warner Bros. on Wednesday announced the release date of the film but it seems fans of Johnny Depp are not too impressed by the announcement. Scroll down to know more.

It is well known that Depp played the role of Gellert Grindelwald, the main antagonist of the prequel series Fantastic Beasts. However, he lost the role after he lost the libel case against UK newspaper The Sun, which had called him a ‘wife-beater’. Warner Bro. removed the actor and was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen in the last three movies.

Following Warner Bros’ announcement of the third instalment of the series, netizens on twitter called for the boycott of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore as Johnny Depp was unceremoniously removed from the film. Take a look at some of the tweets below:

Warner Bros’ ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set to release April 15, 2022, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. For the unversed, the series, which is a five-movie series, is a part of the Wizarding World that celebrated author JK Rowling created. The fictional universe also includes Harry Potter films, books, and other media.

The series follows Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander, a magizoologist, and a young Albus Dumbledore, as they take on the latter’s former friend and now foe Gellert Grindelwald, the Dark Lord before Voldemort’s rise.

