Kim Kardashian is one name who doesn’t need any introduction wherever she goes and whatever she does. The beauty mogul’s one-act and appearance can literally make and break the internet. On Thursday, Kardashian took to her Instagram handle and revealed that her sister Kendall Jenner was calling her name but she couldn’t see her since she was wearing all-black head to toe covering her face and eyes too.

The internet was flooded with memes based on her Balenciaga Met Gala look and netizens were having a blast on social media platforms.

Kim Kardashian wore an all-black Balenciaga couture for Met Gala 2021 that covered her face including her eyes and the internet couldn’t keep calm and went crazy after seeing her look. On the other hand, her sister Kendall Jenner wore a sheer bejewelled Givenchy gown and looked ethereal as ever.

On Thursday, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account and updated a story surrounding the snap that feature her along with her sister Kendall Jenner and wrote, “Kendall was calling my name and I couldn’t see who it was but I saw the outline of her sparkly dress [loudly crying face emoji]”.

Take a look at some of the memes here:

The internet really had some fun with Kim’s costume from Met Gala!

Meanwhile, sharing the look on her official Instagram handle, Kim Kardashian captioned it, “Balenciaga Met 2021”.

Sharing yet another picture on Instagram, she captioned it, “What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!”

Honestly, Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look was amazing and deserves all the attention. She literally nailed the theme ‘American Independence’ and how.

What are your thoughts on Kim’s interaction with Kendall Jenner? Tell us in the comments below.

