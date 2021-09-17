Advertisement

Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband, Brad Falchuk, are in near completion of this massive mansion sprawling in the posh neighbourhood of Montecito, California. The couple who met in 2014 got married five years later and, since then, have been sharing their sweet moments with their fans through social media. The two bought the mansion in 2016 for a whopping $4.9 million.

It is a 4K-square-foot eco-friendly mansion that had a four-bedroom, four-bathroom when the couple bought it. It was reported that the couple purchased the property from a Nigerian businessman, Kola Aluko after his bank accounts were seized due to his business malpractices.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk were lucky as their mansion was spared from the mudslides in 2018. It was a devastating catastrophe that led to the death of 17 people, 8 missing and hundreds trapped inside their homes. It was also reported that Paltrow and Falchuk’s neighbour Michael MacElhenny complained to Page Six because of the extensive renovations, which ‘created an uproar with neighbours on all three sides.’

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk’s neighbours were also outraged over the property only being ‘lowered a foot’ rather than ‘eight feet’ – blocking their views of the ocean and skyline. The celebrities are also neighbours to many more A-listers such as Rob Lowe, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Adam Levine, George Lucas, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

After a few years, their mansion is finally reaching its completion. Aerial photos of the house show it being surrounded by trees and 60 solar panels. As per the reports, the couple has added an Olympic-sized underground pool that appears to be near a pool house. They have added many more new features as it was reported that the pair decided to do extensive work on their home.

Now that it is reaching its final stages, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk can enjoy time with their family that includes Paltrow’s kids Apple and Moses and Brad’s kids Isabella and Brody.

