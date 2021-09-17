Advertisement

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez used to make the headlines during their on-again and off-again relationship. The couple were seen for the first time together way back in 2010 and made it red carpet official a year later. However, the two called it quits soon, and the rest is history. One thing that made their fans go haywire was the news of their s*x tapes.

Recently, the two hit the news again at the Met Gala 2021. Justin and his wife Hailey Bieber walked down the red carpet where fans started to chant the name of ‘The Heart Wants What It Wants’ singer. However, it seems like the Prince of Pop is used to this kind of behaviour as he did not even blink an eye.

Back in 2014, rumours of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s s*x tape became the hot topic. As per one report, however, the singers’ friends were worried if it gets leaked. The couple had allegedly made several such tapes through the course of their relationship. Another report suggested that Gomez’s pals feared that the tapes would leak due to an apparent double standard in Hollywood, where women are criticised more than men for expressing their sexuality.

The report further stated that it would have been more shocking as Selena Gomez made her debut in the child-friendly show ‘Barney & Friends’, before starring in Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place. There was also news of s*xual abuse accusations against Justin Bieber from 2014. Two users of Twitter came forward with claims of such incidents.

However, Bieber had denied all the allegations last year. He tweeted, “Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However, this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with Twitter and authorities to take legal action.”

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been making the news with their endless PDA and their summer full of love. Whereas Selena Gomez is doing what her heart wants by getting a new Helix piercing.

