Kim Kardashian had a perfect response to Ellen DeGeneres being bothered by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA. Ellen is the host of her show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which aired its final premiere episode a few days ago. Several celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Tiffany Haddish and Melissa McCarthy are set to appear or have already appeared on the show.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star is on the episode which will air on September 16. A preview of the episode shows Kim K and Ellen talking about Kourtney and Travis’ relationship. The couple has made the headlines quite a few times for their endless PDA.

The discussion started after Ellen DeGeneres asked Kim Kardashian whether she and her siblings truly like each other, and Kim said they do. According to one report, Kim also shared that their family reality show kept them close more than they probably would have been, and it helped strengthen their relationships. She further mentioned that now they have a chance to “blossom” their relationships, like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Booker.

Watch the preview here:

This led to Ellen DeGeneres playfully mocking the couple’s “crazy” behaviour in public. She said, “They can not keep their hands off of each other,” Ellen said. “It’s crazy. What is wrong with them? They are at each other like it’s the last time they’re going to see each other all the time.” To this, Kim Kardashian had a classy reply. She said, “It’s so cute, isn’t it?” Ellen quickly responded and said, “It is. But, it’s kind of — a lot.”

Kim said that it’s “cute” again, which made Ellen back down a bit. She said, “I like both of them very much, and he’s the sweetest guy”. But that also didn’t stop her from criticizing their behaviour yet again. Every time you see them, they’re making out.”

However, it is all in Kim Kardashian’s good books as she also said that she is “assuming” Travis will play a part in the family’s new reality TV series which will come to Hulu because he is “such a big part of Kourtney’s life”

