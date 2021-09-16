Advertisement

Scarlett Johansson has been recently making news for more than one reason. While the Black Widow star becoming a mother grabbed headlines, it was her filed a lawsuit against Disney over the hybrid release of her recent MCU outing (on the grounds of breach of contract) that shocked all. Now, the actress has got some fierce support from actress Jamie Lee Curtis.

Scarlett was recently featured in Time’s 100 Most Influential People in 2021 and Curtis wrote a tribute to the Avenger fame star as part of it. Her crisp message was clear and stern for those who might come up against Johansson. Read on to know what she wrote.

As reported by Comicbook, Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that she recently watch the Scarlett Johansson –led MCU film. Writing about the same Curtis wrote, “I recently watched her own the screen as the Black Widow, who exacts revenge on a powerful figure who manipulates (emphasis on man) women to fight for him.” She continued, “And then I saw her brilliant response to a real-life manipulation (same emphasis), when she filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the studio, alleging its decision to release the film simultaneously in theaters and on streaming cost her substantial losses in pay.”

Standing in support of Scarlett Johansson, Jamie Lee Curtis further wrote, “Whether as an assassin with a conscience, an actor with an emotional center or, having just given birth to her second child, a fierce mother, the message is clear: Don’t f*ck with this mama bear.”

For the unversed, in July, Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney over the release of Black Widow on Disney+. In it, the actress alleged that the production house breached their contract when they released the film simultaneously in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access. She claims that her pay for the film was heavily based upon the film’s box office performance and the VOD revenue from the Premier Access release isn’t counted as box office. She added that this move led to a cut in her profit from the film.

At the moment, a nasty back-and-forth is on between Disney and Johansson. Amidst this, the actress has received support from many, including Marvel co-star Elizabeth Olsen. The Scarlet Witch actress had said, “I think she’s so tough and literally when I read [about the lawsuit] I was like, ‘Good for you Scarlett.” She added, “When it comes to actors and their earnings, I mean, that’s just… that’s just all contracts. So it’s either in the contract or it’s not.”

