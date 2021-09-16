Advertisement

Time and hard work have only made Daniel Craig one of the topmost stars in Hollywood today. The superstar who has been playing the 007 prodigy James Bond for over a decade has embossed his name in history with golden letters. But as we all know the latest 007 saga No Time To Die that is just about the release will be the last time we get to see Craig play the iconic spy. But this does not mean his career ends. He is of course looking for bigger opportunities, and we have got some tea for you.

For the unversed, it is confirmed that Daniel Craig is parting ways from James Bond, and No Time To Die is his last film. The actor, for that matter had to be even convinced to come on board for the last film. His paycheck weighed as heavy as $25 Million which brought him back to play the spy one last time. While Netflix now has paid him four times more, seems like Marvel is also trying their luck to bring him in. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Advertisement

As per a report in Giant Freakin Robot, Daniel Craig who is now gearing up for his farewell from 007 universe, is in active talks with the bosses at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There is no confirmation from either side on the discussions or which role is the part of this deal but the buzz is strong that it is happening.

Daniel Craig entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be a major step for both the parties. The universe is now flourishing with phase 4 and is only getting bigger. For Craig, he is one of the highest paid stars and him getting into one of the biggest studios makes all the sense.

The rumour is that he might play Wonder Man, an ionic energy powered hero who has made his way to Avengers comics time and again. How excited are you this? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Comedian Norm MacDonald Passes Away Due To Cancer; Jim Carrey, Seth Rogan & Others Pay Tribute

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube