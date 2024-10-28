Nyrraa Banerji and Muskan Bamne are the latest contestants to be evicted from Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18. This week saw a shocking double eviction of these two TV beauties. Amid this, let us compare who is leading in the net worth battle out of these two.

Nyrraa Banerji’s Net Worth

Nyrraa Banerji started her career with films down South. She made her debut with the Telugu film Aa Okkadu and was also seen in the Telugu film Saradaga Kasepu. She then went on to do more Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada movies like Savaari 2, Koothara and Kotha Janta. She was further seen in the Bollywood movie One Night Stand alongside Sunny Leone. However, her breakthrough came from the supernatural Hindi TV show Divya Dhristi. She again gained prominence in a grey role with the TV show Pishachini. She was also seen in music videos titled ‘Jana Hain Toh Jaa’ and ‘Heartthrob.’ While it is not sure how much Nyrraa was being paid for Bigg Boss 18, she was reportedly paid a whopping 5 lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She also became one of the semi-finalists of the show. As of 2024, her net worth is reportedly 8 crore. Her net worth constitutes her income from TV shows, brand endorsements, and music videos.

Muskan Bamne’s Net Worth

The actress is known for her stint on the TV show Anupamaa opposite Rupali Ganguly, which made her a household name. She was also seen in the film Helicopter Eela opposite Kajol and in the biographical drama Haseena alongside Shraddha Kapoor. There were a lot of expectations from her Bigg Boss 18 stint too but she struggled to open up during the show. Her net worth as of 2024 is reportedly around 5 crore. It majorly constitute her income from her TV shows and brand endorsements.

Hence, it is clear that it is Nyrraa Banerji who is winning this net worth battle. She enjoys a 37% higher net worth than Muskan Bamne. It will be interesting to see whether any of these two will be seen again on Bigg Boss 18 as a wild card contestant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nyrraa M Banerji (@nyra_banerjee)

Follow Koimoi for more updates on Bigg Boss 18!

Must Read: The Great Indian Kapil Show S2 Ep 6 Review: Kajol Replaces Archana’s Forced Laugh But Ajay Devgn’s Arrival Is So Nakli That Aata Majhi Satakli!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News