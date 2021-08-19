Advertisement

An actor’s journey is never easy. A lot of people don’t understand but handling rejections is easier said than done. Similarly, Anupamaa actress Muskan Bamne who rose to fame with her stint of ‘Paakhi’ in the show has revealed her struggles and spoke about facing rejection because of being fat in the industry. Scroll down to read the scoop below.

The 21-year-old plays the role of Anupamaa’s daughter on the show and has won the hearts of audiences with her performance on the show.

Talking to ETimes, Anupamaa actress Muskan Bamne spoke about handling rejections and said, “It has been many times that I have been rejected. Most of the rejections that I faced when I was fat and people would say, ‘Yeh thodi healthy (fat) hai, isko reject kar do’ but my family has been so supportive that they never let me take much stress or pressure about all of these things. They always encouraged me by saying, ‘abhi nahin baad me ho jayega.’ They often said, ‘What has come is for your good and what has gone is for your best.’”

Anupamaa‘s Muskan Bamne continued and revealed her emotions on being called ‘fat’ and said, “Actually losing weight is a lengthy process and we can’t just do it all of a sudden. I had to chalk out a whole plan about what should be eaten, what should be given and at what hour of the day. It took me nearly 4-5 years and I was still heavy. I knew that if I did not work on my body then I won’t get work in the industry in future. Gradually, I matured, I’ve understood what all is to be done and what helps. So, yes, rejections would really hurt me and I am still trying.”

You go, girl!

