Bigg Boss OTT sticks to its theme of being ‘over the top.’ The season has started with some controversial contestants like Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal amongst others. But actor Raqesh Bapat seems to be struggling to understand the working of the show. He was recently seen breaking down in an episode. Ex-wife Ridhi Dogra has now come to his support.

As most know, Raqesh met Ridhi back in 2010 on Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak. The duo hit the chords in no time and tied the knot in May, 2011. They lived a happy marital life until things got upside down and the couple got separated with mutual consent in February, 2019. They have each other’s back and have always spoken well about each other ever since.

During the panchayat task on Bigg Boss OTT, Pratik Sehajpal was seen calling Raqesh Bapat ‘spineless.’ Well, this isn’t the first time because the same word was used by Karan Johar during the first Weekend Ka Vaar. Things got triggered and the actor was seen breaking down. He mentioned how this game and the politics isn’t his cup of tea.

Raqesh Bapat’s team took to social media and shared the clip where he could be seen saying “Fauji ka beta hu, ladunga toh sahi chiz pe ladunga, warna nahi ladunga.” This was in reference to the fact that most Bigg Boss OTT housemates fight for no sensible reason whatsoever.

Ridhi Dogra took to the comment section and wrote, “By virtue of choosing goodness and humanity one is a winner. Being loud and twisting words and not letting people speak is unfortunately considered entertainment in this world. But there are some of us on the side of humanity. And that’s what matters! @raqeshbapat.”

