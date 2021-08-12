Advertisement

It’s Thursday and the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) is back with a weekly TRP report this week to give you an idea of how your favourite serials are performing on the small screen. Interestingly two shows have made it to the top 5 of the TRP chart. Scroll down to know more.

Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa’s ratings are brilliant. The show has remained intact at the top spot as usual. Interestingly, Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has made it to the top five spots of the chart.

As reported by TimesNow News, Anupamaa has shot high on viewership again. With unique twists and turns, the show continues to maintain the interest of the audience. The show has gained a good rating of 2.7 and secured the No. 1 position on the TRP list. Following which Neil Bhatt’s show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein has retained its 2nd position. However, the show has witnessed a slight dip in the rating as compared to week 30. Last week, the show had 3.4 ratings.

The report further revealed that Indian Idol 12, which is judged by Sonu Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Anu Malik, managed to get a good rating in week 31. The singing reality show’s rating this week is 3.0. As the finale of Indian Idol 12 is on August 15, the viewership of the singing reality show is expected to increase.

Indian Idol 12 close competition with Imlie as both shows received 3.0 million impressions. Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer have won hearts this week again. It seems Imlie’s search for Aditya has grabbed all the attention.

Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 also managed to impress fans. The reality show is in fourth place with 2.7 million impressions. The contestants who are currently a part of KKK 11 include Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Rahul Vaidya, Mahekk Chahal and others.

Super Dancer Chapter 4 has seen a downfall since the Raj Kundra p*rn case has hogged all the attention. Shilpa Shetty, who is the judge on the show, has been away and fans have been trolling her. Yeh Hai Chahatein is also being loved and has maintained its numbers on the TRP charts. Both these shows have got 2.6 million impressions.

