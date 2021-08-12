Advertisement
One of the biggest issues we have heard in the telly world is that of dues not being cleared on time. Be it actors, directors or technicians; many have approached legal bodies, including CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes’ Association), to look into the matter and help them. The latest show making news for the same is Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali.
As per the cast, they are still to receive payment for the show that went off the air in 2019. Read on to know how much of their amounts are still pending with the production house, what they have to say about it and what the producer has to say too.
As reported by Times Of India, after waiting for over two-and-a-half years, the actors of Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali are now speaking out against the production house for not paying them their dues. The show that launched in October 2018 wrapped up in just three months – however, the actors say they must be paid their remuneration because they worked on the show for almost six months.
Sonarika Bhadoria, the actress who played Anarkali in Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, told the portal, “They owed me 80 lakhs, but I have only been paid 7 to 8 lakhs so far. I have taken the legal route and I hope to get what is due to me.”
Sonarika Bhadoria is not the only cast member waiting for her payments. The other cast members, including Shahbaz Khan, Gurdip Punjj, Tassnim Sheikh and Anand Goradia, are also awaiting their dues. While Shahbaz, Tassnim and Gurdip have over 10 lakhs pending, the site reported that Anand’s pending dues are around five-six lakhs. The portal also reported that these actors from the cast of Dastaan -E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali kept calling the producer, Anirudh Pathak, but he did not respond. They have now approached CINTAA to look into the matter.
Talking about the issue, Shahbaz Khan – who played Akbar, said, “We had started shooting much before the show launched. It is our hard-earned money and we should get it. Every time we try reaching the producer, he does not respond. We are all going through tough times, some of us sitting at home without work during the pandemic. Personally, I feel that this exploitation has to stop.”
The portal quoted Tassnim Sheikh saying, “I feel cheated. I played my part with all diligence; I wore a 25-kilo lehenga with jewellery, and suffered so much weight on my body only to not receive my money! It’s sad that we have to keep contacting the production house and ask for our money.” Gurdip Punjj echos the same thoughts as her Dastaan -E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali co-stars. She says, “I had kept quiet about this issue, but now I feel it is time to speak up. There’s just no response to my messages. They say the show exceeded its budget, but then the producer should have realised that. You can’t not pay your actors because of that!”
Anand Goradia says he has gone through some difficult times personally and the money would have helped. He says, “My mother passed away a few months ago. When she was hospitalised, I needed money for her treatment. I kept contacting the production house at that time hoping to get my dues, but I got no response. Hope they understand the gravity of the situation and release our dues now.”
When asked about the dues still needed to be paid to the cast of Dastaan -E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, the show’s producer Anirudh Pathak said, “Salim Anarkali was abruptly pulled off air in three months. We incurred huge losses. After that the pandemic struck. I haven’t refused to pay, but because of the losses I incurred, I had to shut my own production house. Now, I am trying to earn as a writer and pay everyone. It will take time.”
