One of the biggest issues we have heard in the telly world is that of dues not being cleared on time. Be it actors, directors or technicians; many have approached legal bodies, including CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes’ Association), to look into the matter and help them. The latest show making news for the same is Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali.

As per the cast, they are still to receive payment for the show that went off the air in 2019. Read on to know how much of their amounts are still pending with the production house, what they have to say about it and what the producer has to say too.

As reported by Times Of India, after waiting for over two-and-a-half years, the actors of Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali are now speaking out against the production house for not paying them their dues. The show that launched in October 2018 wrapped up in just three months – however, the actors say they must be paid their remuneration because they worked on the show for almost six months.