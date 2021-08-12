Advertisement

The Indian Idol 12 ‘Greatest Finale Ever’ is set to air this Sunday (August 15) from noon to midnight. The grand finale will see the six finalists – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Sayli Kishore Kambli, Mohd. Danish or Nihal Tauro- give some breath-taking performances as one of them will lift the trophy by the end of the night. But who do you want winning?

Well, we know there are so many fans of the reality show out there, so we decided to bring you glimpses of their performances and vote for your favourite, aka who you see as the winner. So scroll down and read a little about the finalist before casting your vote.

Pawandeep Rajan

Hailing from Uttarakhand, this contender – who has a strong chance of taking home the Indian Idol 12 trophy – has carved a huge fan base across the country thanks to his amazing vocals and choice of songs. He has even got himself a chance to work at Karan Johar’s Dharma Production before the show can even come to an end.

Sayali Kamble

Sayli Kishore Kambli – the first contestant to enter the theatre round of Indian Idol season 12 by winning a golden mic – has been consistent in her efforts to win the hearts of the judges and audiences. With the impression she had left on all, do you think she can take home the trophy?

Nihal Tauro

This Karnataka lad has made a name for himself not only on the singing reality show but across the nations, all thanks to his sweet and effortless singing. He has earned several accolades from the judges and special guests owing to the same.

Mohd Danish

Trained by his grandfather, Ustad Abdul Karim Khan, Danish entered the musical world when he was only four. Known for his versatile singing, this Indian Idol 12 finalist is a favourite among the viewers and has a strong chance of winning the show.

Shanmukhapriya

This Indian Idol 12 finalist is a seventeen-year-old hailing from Vizag. The teen singer has been wooing the judges, special guests and audiences week after week with her operatic and yodelling skills. Even before she can lift the trophy, Shanmukhapriya got not a song but an offer to sing an entire film by Omung Kumar.

Arunita Kanjilal

Hailing from Kolkata, Arunita Kanjilal was already the winner of the Zee Bangla TV show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs in 2013. This finalist is known for her rendition of melodies and is a tough competition to all those in the finale – don’t you agree!

The Indian Idol 12 grand finale will air on August 15 from noon till midnight on Sony TV and Sony Liv.

