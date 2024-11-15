Mukesh Khanna is the original Shaktimaan actor, and we all know it. Mukesh recently addressed the ongoing discussions and rumors surrounding the film adaptation of the popular TV series. Reports had suggested that Ranveer Singh might play the lead role in the new Shaktimaan movie. Khanna shared an encounter where Ranveer visited his office:

“Ranveer Singh waited in my office for three hours. I didn’t make him wait; he came on his own. We had an enjoyable conversation. Ranveer is an exceptional actor with amazing energy. However, choosing who will portray Shaktimaan is ultimately my decision.”

Khanna emphasized that while producers and actors often choose their roles, it is not for an actor to decide who produces a film. He believed that Shaktimaan does not require a star hero but someone who embodies the right physique and face. Drawing from recent examples, he remarked, “Even with talented actors like Akshay Kumar and Prithviraj Chauhan, audiences can tell when a performance is overly reliant on costumes or gimmicks.”

In response to the social media buzz generated by his comments, Khanna clarified his intentions: “I organized this press conference to set the record straight about the circulating narratives on Shaktimaan. As long as I am here, how can there be another Shaktimaan? Shaktimaan should be one, and I should be him. I’m not claiming to be a better actor than Ranveer Singh, but not just anyone can become Shaktimaan by merely wearing the suit.”

Khanna stated, “I have been known as Shaktimaan for 27 years, and while I acknowledge the possibility of a new actor stepping into the role, my connection with the character will remain unmatched.”

