Jaaved Jaaferi is a man of multiple talents, from acting, dubbing, and dancing to hosting, he has done it all. The 90s born has some sweet memories related to the actor due to his hilarious commentary for the Japanese game show, Takeshi Castle. As the show is all set to return next year, many want Jaaved to dub for the new season too but the actor claims he’s not been approached by the makers yet. Meanwhile, in the latest interview, the actor made a shocking revelation by sharing how the makers once tried to replace him.

The actor, who was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming web series Escaype Live. The science-fiction thriller series also stars, Siddharth, Shweta Tripathi, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur and Waluscha De Sousa.

In a recent chat with News18, Jaaved Jaaferi shared an interesting anecdote which will shock you. While talking about Takeshi’s Castle the actor shared that makers once tried to replace him after he asked for a fee hike. During the conversation, the actor also revealed if he’s part of the upcoming season or not.

Talking about the replacement, Jaaved Jaaferi said, “I asked them to hike my fees as I was contributing towards the popularity of the show with my voiceover. They tried to get someone else and dubbed a few episodes. But it didn’t work out. Ultimately, they called me back and agreed to pay me more.”

Further speaking about his involvement, he said, “I have not been approached but I would love to be a part of it again. I remember when they approached me I was a bit reluctant. I was told it was a kid’s show and I had to give commentary. I watched a few episodes and loved it. I thought it was a crazy mad show. It just started picking up and we also found a lot of adults liking the show. I would really love to do it again.”

Meanwhile, as Jaaved Jaaferi gears up for the release of Escaype Live, the actor describes his character and says, “My character Ravi Gupta is an important part in the corporate machinery where he is trying to meet deadlines and get the numbers. Although it is fiction, the circumstances and surroundings are all real, it is not something out of the blue. I could identify with it.”

