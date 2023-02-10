Prabhas fans have been dying to see him in a mass-action avatar in Salaar. The film is still in the making and the excitement is at its peak, especially due to rumours that it might get linked to Prashanth Neel’s own KGF universe. But it seems that the plan might see a big change and the deadly amalgamation of the Baahubali star and Yash wouldn’t take place.

For the unversed, the film was announced way back in 2020 and it went on floors in early 2021. Post then, it saw several halts, be it due to the release of Radhe Shyam and KGF Chapter 2. Even the actor suffered some issues related to his knee, which eventually led to a delay in the overall making process. Finally, a release date of 28th September 2023 has been promised and we’re all excited.

Earlier, Salaar was said to be made in two parts and even the makers had hinted at carrying forward it in the form of a movie series. Amid it, there were some exciting rumours stating that the Yash starrer will have a sequel and its part 2 will be linked with Yash’s KGF. However, as per the report on Tracktollywood.com, such plans don’t exist as of now.

Yes, you read that right! At a given moment, Salaar will be made only in one part and there’s no word about connecting it with the KGF universe in the sequel. Well, it’s really a sad insight and we hope the makers come up with a plan to give a sequel to the Prabhas starrer and connect it with KGF as it would make the audience go crazy.

