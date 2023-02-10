South sensation Yash is one of the box office king, and with his films, he has time and again proved to be a ruler of audiences hearts. We’ve witnessed his fandom, which is crazy after him to begin with. But it’s his grounded thinking that makes him the biggest superstar of this generation. Recently, Yash shot for an advertisement and his fans gathered around to get glimpses of him.

Recently a video of Rocky Bhai acknowledging his massive fandom as he heads towards shoot for the advertisement.

Yash often takes time out to interact with his fans, despite of heavy schedule, tight lifestyle and work promises. His kind and warm gestures are hugely appreciated by his fan and audiences.

This speaks volumes about Yash who doesn’t take his stardom for granted. Fans have time and again surprised Yash by following his hairstyle and his fashion sense in general. Recently, the superstar was present at an event full of innumerous fans, while several fans requested to click pictures, Yash obliged to their request and clicked with 700 of them.

Rocky Bhai comes from a humble background, a self-made star who despite his massive stardom chooses to always remain grounded in his roots and this is one of the top examples.

Today, his stardom is not just limited to any boundaries. KGF 2 has created examples of its success by booking the biggest opening of 54 Crore in the Hindi market on the very first day. Each and everyone is looking forward to what Superstar Yash will be doing next.

