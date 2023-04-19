Adipurush, which was supposed to be one of the biggest Indian projects ever, unfortunately, found itself surrounded by too many controversies. The first and biggest setback was people expressing their disappointment over the VFX and the cartoonish feel of the film. Now, some glimpses from the updated version are out and netizens are giving a thumbs up to it!

For the unversed, soon after all the backlash, the makers announced the postponement of the film and took extra months to do some rework including that of VFX. Initially, the Prabhas starrer was supposed to release in January but it is now scheduled to arrive on 16th June 2023. Of course, a complete makeover isn’t expected but still, one hopes for some pleasing improvements in the final product.

Yesterday, the makers of Adipurush announced that the film would be screened at Tribeca Festival on the 13th of June, 3 days before the actual theatrical release. Some glimpses from Tribeca Film Festival’s website are being circulated on Twitter and it clearly shows some difference if one compares before and after pictures. One can spot a noticeable change in colour grading.

Response to before and comparison of Adipurush is unanimously positive, which is a good sign.

Here are some of the reactions:

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Devdutta Nage and Sunny Singh in key roles. It is said to be one of the most expensive projects in Indian cinema and reportedly, a huge amount has been spent on the rework.

