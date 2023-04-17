Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her American popstar husband Nick Jonas shared pictures, including that of their daughter Malti’s “first soundcheck” at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Taking to Instagram, Nick shared a black and white photo of himself holding Malti.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the picture, Nick Jonas was seen holding the mic as he stood on stage with Malti in his arms. She had a headphone in her hand as she looked away from the camera.

Nick Jonas captioned the post: “Her first soundcheck.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, Priyanka shared several pictures as she posed with Nick Jonas.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the show ‘Citadel’. The show revolves around two elite agents. She will also be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.

Must Read: When Tom Holland Proved He Was Terrible At Keeping Secrets By Dropping Major Spoiler Of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Gave Andrew Garfield A Fit Of Laughter

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News