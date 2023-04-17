Ever since Andrew Garfield made his cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, his fans have wanted to know if they will see him in the Spidey costume again. The actor always has a witty answer that no matter what he says, his fans will never believe him again. The reason is apparent. He and Toby Maguire fooled everyone by lying about their appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But while the two nailed at acting clueless, sadly, Tom Holland could not keep the secret to himself – like always!

Toby and Andrew’s cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home was one of Hollywood’s major moments in 2021. The actors were supposed to keep mum about their appearance and make it a grand surprise for the viewers. But Tom miserably failed at the assignment. During an interview, he indirectly gave movie spoilers that revealed it all. Andrew saw the clip after the movie was released, and his reaction and his co-star’s mistake is epic. Scroll on to learn more.

During an interview with Movies With Ali Plumb, Andrew Garfield was told about the moment when Tom Holland slipped and revealed his cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Ali said, “I was talking to this Tom Holland guy. Zendaya was sitting to the left of him, and we were talking about Zendaya’s stunt, where she had to jump off the scaffolding. And Zendaya was saying, ‘Oh you know, it was exciting, and I was looking forward to doing it.’ And Tom was like, “Oh my God, it looks amazing, I mean, I wasn’t there of course.’” Andrew was left stunned and speechless as he watched the clip of Tom messing up. A YouTube page called Sudhityadav shared the video, and it’s hilarious.

Take A Look:

Funny enough, it was not the first time Tom Holland had messed up and revealed a spoiler that he was not meant to. During the promotion of Avengers: Infinity War, Benedict Cumberbatch, who played Dr Strange, had to self-admittedly ‘babysit’ Holland to ensure he did not reveal any spoilers. As per Looper, Tom revealed in an interview that Cumberbatch’s dialogues were tougher in the Avengers: Endgame because “He has to talk about so much Quantum Realm stuff…” dropping major hints about Ant-Man being associated with the movie. In one of his Instagram posts, he accidentally revealed the title of Spider-Man: Far From Home!

We hope Tom Holland keep giving his fans such updates unintentionally and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

