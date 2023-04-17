Lady Gaga is currently busier than a bee right now. She recently wrapped up the shooting of Joker: Folie à Deux and updated her fans about it by posting pictures as Harley Quinn on social media. After her performance in House of Gucci and A Star Is Born, her fans cannot wait to see her impress them all with her character in Joker 2. Interestingly, an old video of Gaga proves that she is the perfect pick for Harley Quinn as she always had a tendency to create chaos. Scroll on to learn more!

Recently, Gaga shared pictures of her in Harley Quinn’s getup on her social media. She announced that she had wrapped up the shooting of Joker: Folie à Deux. She looks completely dishevelled with messy hair, ruined makeup and trashy clothes in the pictures. It’s quite a contrast from how she actually looked at the Oscars in 2019. She wore a stunning black gown and one of the most expensive Tiffany diamond necklaces ever worn to the event. Many of you must be unaware that the actress pulled a little stunt with the jewel that sent Tiffany security into a frenzy.

An old video of Lady Gaga has surfaced where she talked about what happened after winning the Academy Awards in 2019. She left without informing anyone to hang out with Madonna at her manager’s place. While it was a normal thing to do on any other occasion, it was quite a risky thing that night as she was wearing a historical piece of jewellery. An Instagram page called dont_call.me_gaga shared an excerpt from an interview where the Hold My Hand singer shared how Tiffany’s security followed her around the whole night after the Oscars.

Take A Look:

Lady Gaga recalled, “I got to the house, and I was just chilling with Madonna, while all these security guards were side-eyeing me from every corner of the room. And every time I hugged someone, they would get a little closer to make sure it was still on.” But that was not it! She later decided to have some snacks and said, “Then I left, and I really wanted to go to Taco Bell and then all of a sudden the car got pulled over by Tiffany security, and it was very politely removed from my neck.”

The netizens cannot believe Gaga’s sense of adventure, and they commented –

“I can’t believe Ocean’s 8 was inspired by Lady Gaga”

“Obviously being drunk and having that billion-dollar diamond with you is not a good decision 😂”

“If that happened to me i don’t think they would removed it politely from my neck hsgshs”

One user asked, “How much is that thing worth?” and to answer their question, the necklace cost around $30 million.

Let us know what you think of Lady Gaga’s stunt and if it reminded you of Harley Quinn. For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

