Actress Ileana D’Cruz, who is all set to welcome her first baby, shared a glimpse of her pregnancy cravings. Currently, the actress is enjoying the feeling of carrying a child and becoming a mother soon. She is quite enthusiastic about the journey ahead, and shares updates with her fans on social media frequently.

Ileana took to Instagram stories, where she shared a glimpse of what she’s been having during her pregnancy term. She shared a picture of a cake made by her sister.

Ileana D’Cruz captioned the post as ‘preggy perks,’ and shared the mouth-watering black forest cake with her fans, made by her talented sister.

“Especially because your sister makes the best black forest cake ever… Come to mama.” Ileana D’Cruz added.

It was on April 18 when Ileana announced she would be welcoming her first child. Ileana has not revealed the identity of her future baby’s father. She recently slammed the netizens trolling for her future baby’s father’s mysterious identity and said that motherhood should be cherished. She only wanted to surround herself with positive vibes, and that’s what the Barfi actress has been doing.

According to speculation, Ileana D’Cruz has found love again in Sebastian Laurent Michel, a model living in London and Katrina Kaif‘s brother.

