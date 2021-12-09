Bollywood celebrity Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most talented actors ever seen in the Indian film industry giving the fans many noteworthy movies. Anurag Basu’s Barfi can be considered one of those movies that received a lot of love and praise. The movie starred Ranbir along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ileana D’Cruz.

But, did you know that there was a moment while shooting the movie when director Anurag had to bribe the Sanju actor and his crew to work during the festival of Holi? Check out what happened!

In an old interview with Hindustan Times director Anurag Basu had revealed that he had to bribe Ranbir Kapoor and his crew to work on Holi as they were not agreeing to do so. The director revealed that he offered the actor and his crew a treat of bhang if they worked on Holi. He had also confessed that when Ranbir and his crew came to the set, seeing the bottle of Bhang, all of them were excited and ready to shoot.

While talking about the incident, Anurag Basu also claimed that he along with Ranbir Kapoor and his crew had the bhang and we’re able to complete the shooting for the day. It was noted that the scene they were shooting was when Ranbir was kept in jail and Ileana in the movie. The director mentioned that he and Ranbir after completing the shoot returned home in a very ‘trance-like state’, but it was to his relief that the shoot came out to be pretty great.

At present Ranbir Kapoor last appeared on the big screen with the movie Sanju where he portrayed the role of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in the movie. His next big-screen entry will be Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera along with Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Ronit Roy in the supporting roles.

