Manoj Bajpayee is currently busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’, where he plays the role of a lawyer fighting a godman. The courtroom drama is based on a minor woman who was s*xually exploited by a godman, and an ordinary lawyer, played by Manoj, helps her get justice by fighting her case. On to the series of events, the film-makers were sent a legal notice by self-styled godman Asaram, who is currently serving in jail for exploiting a minor girl, and the Sant Shri Asaramji Ashram Charitable Trust has called the trailer ‘is “highly objectionable and defamatory”. In a recent interview, Bajpayee opened up on the same and gave an insightful response to the situation. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the film is written by Deepak Kingrani and stars Manoj in a pivotal role. Regarding the legal notice, the actor said he is not the right person to comment on the issue.

Talking to PTI, Manoj Bajpayee said, “The case is already in the public domain, and the verdict is out… We have to be truthful to all those incidents that have happened. Also, in our film, the most important thing is how well we treat the victim.”

The actor playing the role of a minor in ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ is also a minor and that they were very careful about how they approached the story and said, “We had to be very sensitive to the girl who gathered courage to fight the big ones. And for five years give testimony and evidence, and say her side of the story without fearing humiliation, without fearing for her life… Also, we had to be sensitive not only to the character but also the actor who is playing the role. She herself is 15-16 years old, and she has given a remarkable performance.”

What are your thoughts on Manoj Bajpayee reacting to Asaram Bapu’s legal notice to his upcoming film? Tell us in the space below.

