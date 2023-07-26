Even after debacles like Radhe Shyam and Adipurush, Prabhas’ stardom and attraction refuse to die down. His last magnum opus, based on the Indian epic Ramayan, tanked miserably at the box office and left buyers with huge losses. Still, his upcoming action thriller is being quoted at a huge price, and People Media Factory is reportedly interested in the deal. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, People Media Factory grabbed all the limelight after purchasing the Telugu states rights of Adipurush at a whopping 160-170 crores. Considering the negative wave against the film, it was a risky amount and that’s what exactly happened. The production company reportedly suffered a big loss, but still, it is interested in locking a mega deal for the upcoming Prabhas biggie.

As per Track Tollywood’s report, People Media Factory is interested in securing the theatrical rights of Salaar in the Telugu states- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is learnt that the makers have quoted as high as 200 crores for just the aforementioned states, and even though the amount seems to be highly exorbitant, positive talks are going on with buyers.

Despite such a huge amount being quoted and already losing a huge chunk of money, People Media Factory is said to be interested in buying rights and is expected to lock the deal very soon.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar marks Prabhas’ first-ever collaboration with Neel. As the director is coming fresh from the massive success of KGF Chapter 2, and on the other side, with Prabhas getting into an action mode, expectations are very high from the film. Divided into two parts, the first instalment is scheduled to release on 28th September 2023.

