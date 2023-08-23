In just 12 days, Gadar 2 has entered the 400 Crore Club. This is a mega achievement in itself and there is so much more yet to come as the film is still maintaining very good momentum. There are only three Hindi films that have gone past this milestone, KGF: Chapter 2, Baahubali: The Conclusion and Pathaan. While the Yash starrer would be history over the weekend, the real race would be with the Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan starrers.

Coming to the Sunny Deol film, it’s still collecting in the double digits and looking ahead the minimal drop from Monday (13.50 crores) to Tuesday (12.10 crores), it will stay in this zone today and tomorrow as well.

Then over the coming weekend Gadar 2 is expected to grow all over again and the real deal would be to see it hit the 20 crores mark at least on Sunday, if not Saturday as well.

The all time blockbuster has already collected 400.70 crores and there is a lot more on the cards for it before Jawan arrives on 7th September. There are practically two more weeks ahead for the film to collect huge moolah and it would be an adrenalin rush to see this Anil Sharma directed action drama Gadar 2 to cross one Shah Rukh Khan starrer (Pathaan) while the other one (Jawan) is playing on screen and giving it huge competition.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

