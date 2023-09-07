Kanye West has been making the headlines for his controversial public appearances in Italy with his wife Bianca Censori. The rapper is being hit with scandal after scandal owing to his and Bianca’s fashion choices and an exposing incident during their recent boat ride. While many reports have called the rapper’s tactics a PR stunt, a video of a man, seemingly Kanye, crashed a wedding in Italy.

Kanye, who now goes by Ye, has been living in the public eye ever since he was shot to fame. The rapper was earlier married to Kim Kardashian for years before troubles began in their paradise and the latter filed for divorce in 2021.

Earlier this year, Kanye West tied the knot with Bianca, Yeezy’s architectural designer, but reportedly did not file their legal documents. For a while now, the couple has been enjoying their vacation in Italy. While Ye has been stepping out barefoot, Censori’s outfits are mostly either sheer or have a plunging neckline.

Amid all the controversies, Kanye West is being accused by PR experts that he is doing everything merely to attract attention ahead of his alleged musical comeback. Some also claimed that Bianca Censori’s revealing outfits and West’s b*tt-exposing boat ride were all a part of it. Now, a TikTok video has gone viral in which it seems that Kanye, or a man dressed like him, crashed a couple’s wedding in Italy.

In the clip, a man could be seen dressed in black head to toe, including his face. While his face was not visible, many believed that it was Kanye West as the newlyweds were delighted to see him and posed for pictures with him. The text on the clip reads, “Imagine getting a pic with Kanye West at your Italian wedding.” The groom, who resides in the US, could be heard saying, “In Atlante, we live right about Grand Park.”

However, it is still difficult to confirm if it was the Donda rapper who crashed the couple’s wedding. But, amid the PR stunt speculations and reports of the rapper making a musical comeback soon, it might be him.

