Pete Davidson took ketamine every day for four years.

The former ‘Saturday Night Live’ star performed in Atlantic City, New Jersey, with John Mulaney and Jon Stewart over the weekend and reflected on his recent rehab stint, admitting he hoped it would be a case of “seventh time’s the charm” for him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to People magazine, he told the crowd: “I am fresh out of rehab, everyone. I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time’s the charm!”

Of his daily ketamine use, he said: “It was magical…

“One time, I got The Wiggles to mesh with ‘Schindler’s List’.”

The 29-year-old star admitted he was high when he went to Aretha Franklin’s funeral in 2018 and said he couldn’t believe he went out in public in the state he was.

Pete turns 30 in November and revealed the impending milestone was one of the reasons why he had checked into rehab.

He said: “[You] can’t do drugs in your 30s. It’s not cute anymore. You’re just a drug addict.”

Pete Davidson has regularly opened up about his mental health battles, and previously admitted he is “always” depressed.

He told Charlamagne tha God, 45, in a 2022 YouTube interview: “I’m always depressed, all the time. I have to constantly bring myself out of it.

“I wake up depressed. My rock bottom is when people are scared for my life and I have to go away, and then I have to bring myself back up again. I think I’ve hit it a few times.”

The ‘Bupkis‘ star – who reportedly recently split from actress Chase Sui Wonders, 27, after nine months of dating – was said to have checked into rehab to deal with PTSD and borderline personality disorder issues.

Ketamine is used in veterinary medicine as well as a human anaesthetic.

But its use as an antidepressant has been hailed as a breakthrough in the treatment of mental health disorders by experts.

Must Read: Robert De Niro Once Vowed To Never Return To France After He Was Grilled For 9 Hours By The Cops Over A Pr*stitution Ring: “I Don’t See Any Reason Why…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News