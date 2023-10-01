Tom Cruise is an impossible guy, for sure. We know you agree but we brought a little something for you to have proof that this man at 61 is charming, suave, talented, active, fit, healthy, and every other adjective and synonym to these words. You tell him to jump off a cliff he’ll nail it but tell him to imitate a cartoon, and he’ll nail that too like a cakewalk.

The actor, while promoting one of his films, did something none could have imagined. A Donald Duck impression! Yes, you read that right, he chose to imitate a cartoon and oh boy, he cracked everyone with that as well.

The Mission Impossible actor in 2014 appeared on The Graham Norton Show where comedian Seth MacFarlane performed his Family Guy voice and Tom Cruise imitated Donald Duck! The video recently resurfaced and was shared by an Instagram handle thecinemanerd.ig. Netizens gushed over the video and dropped the cutest comments for their favourite superstar.

A comment read, “Show me something he can’t do.” Another comment read, “He can do anything! The real-life superhero.” A third comment echoed the same, “There isn’t anything this guy CAN’T do.” A user wrote, “Bro took his “Mission Impossible” seriously ….I mean is there anything in this world that this legend can’t do.”

A fan was impressed by the actor and wrote, “Bro definitely ate duck for dinner and it’s Donald flavour.” Another user pointed out, “Donald Duck?? Only with a Sneeze..?? Wow. Couldn’t even have imagined this… Amazing…” A fan gushed, “He has awesomeness written all over him.”

A user asked, “Bro can fly a plane, jump off cliffs with or without a motorcycle, run for hours, do his own stunts making it crazier than ever, and now this?’ Is there something he can’t do?”

You can watch this cute video here.

Hope this out-of-the-world cute man kills your pre-Monday blues!

