Jaden Smith and Kylie Jenner dated between 2013 and 2014 but were friends for a long time before taking their relationship to the next level. The two were apparently head over heels in love with each other during their teen years as they were also spotted making out during Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s wedding in Florence. Jaden and Kylie, however, once got on the wrong side of the Internet after they were accused of apparently joining a s*x cult. Scroll down to know what exactly happened.

Jaden Smith and Kylie Jenner may have split in 2014 but they remained close friends ever since. Kylie is currently dating Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet and the two recently made it official with a steamy PDA during Beyonce’s concert.

Speaking of the rumours of Jaden Smith and Kylie Jenner joining a s*x cult, according to First Curiosity, it all started in 2014 when the latter was seen holding a large crystal in a picture that quickly went viral on the Internet. The crystal was in the shape of a pyramid and apparently it was an Orgonite- a man-made crystal that allegedly has healing powers. The rumours of them joining a cult soon spread like wildfire. It was reported at the time that Kylie was introduced to the cult by Jaden Smith and his sister, Willow Smith. A few pictures shared by Willow made the Internet believe that Jaden and Kylie were part of the Orgonite Society Cult as they were spotted building their own crystals.

Take a look:

Jaden and Willow making Orgonite thingos lol pic.twitter.com/ODGH7u1bjY — Msfts Crew (@MSFTSCrew) April 16, 2014

If reports are to be believed, Jaden Smith and Kylie Jenner were so into the activity that they even formed a secret group called A Secret Society Of Individuals Who Create And Place Orgonite To Balance Gaia’s Energies or simply The Orgonite Society.

The Orgonite Society is a work based on Dr. Wihelm Reich and his controversial teachings formed the basis of the Osho cult led by Rajneesh. The s*x guru apparently taught his followers that a lot of s*x with multiple partners was one of the ways to attain enlightenment.

An insider at the time spilled the beans, saying Jaden and Kylie were curious about the cult, adding, “They find the cult’s ideals intriguing. Jaden has really dived headfirst into this radical movement. He thinks he is a ‘philosopher’ and Willow is just as into it.”

