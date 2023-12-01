Animal box office day 1 is coming to an end, and what a day it has been for Bollywood on the whole. Releasing not one but movies with the big release starring Ranbir Kapoor & directed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga being such a polarising product that it’ll garner every type of discussion under the roof.

Whatever the verdict of this film would be, it’s for sure that many will be discussing the points shown in the movie, and that’s where Sandeep Reddy Vanga is winning the game. Presented with an adult certificate and clocking at 3 hours 21 minutes, this film has things going in its favor and against.

The day 1 figures are getting clearer with every passing hour, making everyone shocked at how even this could be possible, but it is because years from now, this Ranbir Kapoor starrer will be remembered for its hype and not how good the content is.

This should serve as a case study of how to promote a film, highlighting all its strong points and creating curiosity no moviegoer can ignore. The animal trailer did the trick for the film, and its box office day 1 figures are proof of the same.

When Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan collected 57 crore on day 1 (All India Nett), no one in their wildest dreams would’ve thought that Ranbir Kapoor’s film would not only challenge it but also surpass it in a shocking turn of events. What even Salman Khan‘s Tiger 3 couldn’t do, Animal has done it, and how?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film is predicted to earn 59-61 crore on day 1 (All languages India Nett), which means beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan box office day 1 record. Even Tiger 3 failed to cross that number coming on Diwali with his biggest film yet Tiger 3; it had earned 44.50 crores on its day 1. Does that mean Ranbir is overtaking Salman at the box office race with Sanju’s 300 crore+ box office collection & now this? That’s surely an interesting topic for some another day, and stick to this space if you want to read our opinion on the same.

Our in-house reviewer Umesh Punwani rated the film a 2/5, saying, “I can’t believe Ranbir Kapoor has signed this after reading the complete script; the Tamasha fan in me still has the opinion that he was unaware of the horrendous second half before signing the film. He must’ve been on board by the time interval block was being narrated to him, and looking back at Kabir Singh’s box office success, he might’ve agreed to do this. This Ranbir Kapoor performance deserved a better film, and it’s an attempt worse than Bombay Velvet because, over there, we were clear about Anurag Kashyap’s vision. Here, everything happens because Kabir Singh & Arjun Reddy’s characters were bashed, so Sandeep decided to show the critics what a real toxic person would happen to be like.” Read our Animal movie review here!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Animal Box Office Review: Ranbir Kapoor & Sandeep Reddy Vanga To Create History By Giving Indian Cinema Its First ‘A’ Rated Film Worth 400 Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News